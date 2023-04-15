Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 319.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 48,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.92.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

