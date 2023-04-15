Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,278,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,281,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

