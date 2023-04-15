Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,120. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

