Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PXI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,006. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.