Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance
PEZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $77.22.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
