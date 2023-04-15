Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PEZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $77.22.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

