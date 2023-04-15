Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 38,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,997. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

