International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
International Zeolite Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of International Zeolite stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,517. International Zeolite has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.08.
International Zeolite Company Profile
