International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

International Zeolite Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of International Zeolite stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,517. International Zeolite has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. It mainly focuses on the Bromley Creek Zeolite project located in British Columbia. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

