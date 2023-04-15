International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

