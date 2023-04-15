Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 15,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 6,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

