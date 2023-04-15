Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 9,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,398. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

