Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

