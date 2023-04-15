Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Inogen Price Performance
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Inogen has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.