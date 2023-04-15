Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Inogen has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.01.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

