Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Get Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.