Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $107.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of INGR opened at $105.08 on Friday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

