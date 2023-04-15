Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Infosys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 165,751 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

