Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 693,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

