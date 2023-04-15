Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

TPL traded down $13.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,714.54. 23,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,543. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,250.01 and a one year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,764.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,099.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

