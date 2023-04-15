Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $230.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,749. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
