Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE remained flat at $107.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

