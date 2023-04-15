Indie Asset Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.57. 501,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.89 and a 200-day moving average of $491.55.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

