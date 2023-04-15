Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,751. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

