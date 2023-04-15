Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $78.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,546,000 after buying an additional 274,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,256,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

