Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average of $222.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

