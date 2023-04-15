Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average of $222.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

