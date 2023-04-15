Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,313,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 724,682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

