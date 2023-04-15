Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $663,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 299,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

