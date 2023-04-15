Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $386,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

