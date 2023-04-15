HSBC Downgrades Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.
About Kunlun Energy
