Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRZN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

