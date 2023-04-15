Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00037467 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $154.28 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00140732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,581,644 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

