Horizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.52 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $11.40 or 0.00037426 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $154.77 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00139887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00054108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,580,769 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

