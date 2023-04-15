holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Volume Tops $139,346.13

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $23.03 million and $139,346.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.69 or 0.06856779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03981327 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $80,436.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

