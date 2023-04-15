Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 945,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.