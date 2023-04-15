Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 29244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

