Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 963 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.