Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.86. 959,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,616. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.50 and its 200 day moving average is $340.43. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.