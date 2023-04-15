Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,362 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

