Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. 2,617,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

