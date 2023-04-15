Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Olin worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. 1,152,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,034. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

