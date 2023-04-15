Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 4,577,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

