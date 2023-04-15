Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

HIFS stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $204.62 and a 52-week high of $347.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.