Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00016743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $185.80 million and approximately $275,080.17 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,377.30 or 1.00009066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.07906889 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,480.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

