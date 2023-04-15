Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 485,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

