Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,749,500 shares, an increase of 616.1% from the March 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,437,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Price Performance

Shares of HCMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Healthier Choices Management has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of healthy daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

