Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

