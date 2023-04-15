Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

