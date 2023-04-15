Head-To-Head Review: Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) vs. Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freightos and Radiant Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.99%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freightos and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% Radiant Logistics 3.21% 32.17% 12.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Radiant Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A Radiant Logistics $1.48 billion 0.21 $44.46 million $0.93 7.06

Radiant Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats Freightos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded by Bohn H. Crain in March 15, 2001 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

