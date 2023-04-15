Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,665. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

