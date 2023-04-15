Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.44) to GBX 450 ($5.57) in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

HBRIY stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

