GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.77) target price on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.50) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.42) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.48).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,515 ($18.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,451.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,420.05. The company has a market cap of £61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

