Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 7,085 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,370,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

